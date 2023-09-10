Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Makes Absolutely Perfect Throw Which Leads To Unbelievable Game-Winning Catch By Tyreek Hill

My Dolphins are bringin’ ALL the SMOKE!

The Miami Dolphins — MY Miami Dolphins — had late-game heroics Sunday on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. They managed to pull out a 36-34 thriller against the Chargers in Los Angeles to kick off the season 1-0.

The winning moment came with just 1:45 left on the clock, when our franchise’s superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an absolutely perfect four-yard pass. This set up an outright unbelievable catch by elite wide receiver Tyreek “Worth Every Penny” Hill, ultimately giving us the pure glorious victory. Not to mention the Dolphins defense sealed the victory by locking down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with two sacks in the last drive.

Just check out this greatness:

God, this was such a fantastic victory!

The Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill connection is simply beautiful with both of their numbers being straight swagoo. Tua had a whopping 466 yards with three touchdowns, while Hill tallied 215 yards and two touchdowns — the most he’s ever recorded as a Miami Dolphin.

Yeah, our defense could be better, but we’ll get there. Give our defensive coordinator Vic Fangio some time to get things together and implement his system and we’ll be good to go, and then we’ll be even better when our cornerback Jalen Ramsey comes back. I’m not even worried about that. Plus, we played Justin Herbert in this game, one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. (RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals Bench Joe Burrow After Career-Worst Performance)

Holy cow though, what a perfect way to start out the football season for me.

My Dolphins are 1-0 to kick things off …

And my Miami Hurricanes are now 2-0 to begin their campaign after getting a big 48-33 win Saturday against No. 23 Texas A&M.

This is shaping up to be a beautiful year for yours truly and, more importantly, the 305. Let’s get it!