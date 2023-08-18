NFL QB Tua Tagovailoa Talks Up ‘Sound Of Freedom’ At Podium

NFL quarterback for the Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa in an interview on Wednesday voiced his appreciation for the anti-child trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom.”

“What kind of role do you think you play in just getting the guys together and getting the off-field conversations and getting that bond together?” a reporter asked Tagovailoa.

“Yeah, I think it’s really, really good.” Tagovailoa responded. “We had an off day yesterday coming here. Went to dinner with the guys on Monday. And then we also got to go watch a movie yesterday, so it was cool. It was like a movie fest yesterday. Just movie hopping. Watched ‘Oppenheimer,’ that was pretty good. Freaking long. That’s a long movie, oh my gosh. ‘Sound of Freedom’ is good. Yeah, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is definitely really good. You guys should watch that. Especially you guys with kids.”

Tua Tagovailoa gives a shout-out to the movie Sound of Freedom. Love that he used his platform to do this.#SoundOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/y0Jz1Wz2Fv — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) August 16, 2023

“Sound of Freedom” made headlines after overperforming its expected box office by bringing in over $85 million in its first two weeks. The movie drew criticism from left-leaning critics who argued it was deigned to appeal to Q-Anon conspiracy theorists. Former President Donald Trump held a private showing of the movie at his club in New Jersey in July. (RELATED: FILM REVIEW: ‘Sound Of Freedom’: One Man’s Fight Against Human Trafficking)