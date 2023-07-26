Video Of Tyreek Hill’s Alleged Assault At Miami Marina Reportedly Drops

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was recently involved in an incident that saw both police and lawyers get involved. But despite us all being filled in on the drama, we’ve never seen any actual video of what happened — until now.

The video — tweeted out by Andy Slater of Fox — shows Hill’s alleged assault at a Miami marina in June. Four seconds into the clip, a man walks up to Hill while someone was walking the Dolphin away from the situation, but while Hill was walking past the man, he was seen smacking him on the head. The man appeared to be startled.

Then, the video flips over to a bunch of people trying to hold Hill back while he was getting into an argument with somebody who was offscreen. That’s when the video ends.

WATCH:

SLATER SCOOP: Video of Tyreek Hill’s incident at a Miami marina. pic.twitter.com/eaoS8XqSaB — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 26, 2023

“I just can’t make bonehead mistakes like that,” Hill said Wednesday while talking to the media at the beginning of training camp. “The issue has been resolved. I’m currently cooperating with the NFL on what happened that day.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has concluded their investigation, according to USA Today. After the Miami-Dade Police Department decided not to press charges on Hill, the Office took over the case.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also commented on the matter to the press Wednesday.

“In situations like that, everybody is disappointed with what we’re talking about. You know, and I think it’s important, when you’re in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected,” said McDaniel. (RELATED: REPORT: Justin Herbert Becomes Highest Paid In NFL After Signing Massive 5-Year, $262.5 Million Contract Extension)

“The league is still looking into it, and we’re in communication with the league as we’ve been from the beginning. Outside of that, I’m looking forward to practicing as information comes our way.”