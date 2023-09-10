Nancy Mace Warns House GOP Members They Will ‘Walk The Plank’ Over Biden Impeachment

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace warned fellow House Republicans they will “walk the plank” over a potential impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Speaking on “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” Mace said she wants more information from Biden and Hunter and more witness testimony.

“We need more subpoenas,” she said. “I want the bookkeeper, I want Shokin, I want Hunter, I want everybody who was a witness.”

“Congresswoman, the work that you and James Comer and all the other members have been doing on the Oversight Committee, is an actual impeachment inquiry necessary? Do you get any additional powers with a formal impeachment inquiry? Would it be better just to forge ahead with what you’ve been doing on Oversight, because it’s essentially acting as an impeachment inquiry in and of itself, is it not?” guest host Dagan Duffy asked. (RELATED: Fetterman Describes Possible Biden Impeachment As ‘Circlejerk On The Fringe Right’)



“It is in a way, an impeachment inquiry does put at risk certain seats in certain states especially where there are swing districts. We are making our members who are in those districts walk the plank if we force them down an impeachment vote which is why I’ve been saying no matter what the evidence shows, show all of it,” Mace said. “Because the things that I have seen in the SARS reports would blow your mind whether you are a Republican or a Democrat. So we have to show the bank records to back that up, we need witnesses to come down, we need whistleblowers. We need all the people who know what actually happened to come before [the House] because the American people deserve nothing less than the truth, and they can decide for themselves what should happen. ”

The House Oversight Committee recently subpoenaed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and the U.S. Secret Service demanding documents related to allegations Hunter Biden was tipped off about an interview as part of an investigation into his business dealings.