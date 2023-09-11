Aaron Rodgers Leaves ‘Monday Night Football’ With Injury In New York Jets’ First Possession

The worst thing imaginable just happened to the New York Jets.

On their very first offensive possession, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd on a first down, with Rodgers unable to get back up completely as he stayed on the ground. Rodgers was immediately attended to by medical staff and then eventually helped off the field, exiting the game. (RELATED: Former Teammate Kyle Rudolph Reveals How Tom Brady Acted Behind The Scenes)

It’s not exactly clear the type of injury Rodgers suffered nor the nature of it, however, it appeared to be the Super Bowl XLV champion’s lower leg. Earlier this summer in training camp, Rodgers was dealing with a calf injury.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Currently in for Rodgers is Zach Wilson.