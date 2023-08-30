Mic’d Up Aaron Rodgers Hits Opponent With Devastating Line Right Before Tossing TD Pass

Aaron Rodgers is a legend for a reason.

In the final preseason contest with his new team, Rodgers suited up with the New York Jets for the first time, facing off against crosstown rival and Metlife Stadium co-occupants the New York Giants.

In his second and final drive, Rodgers took exception to what he viewed as a late hit from Giants linebacker Jihad Ward. Rodgers, mic’d up for the filming of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” got in Ward’s face yelling, “That’s fucking bullshit bro. What the fuck is that? Show some respect bro. C’mon what the fuck is that? Five damn steps?”

.@AaronRodgers12 said there would be some good trash talk in Hard Knocks. He was right. pic.twitter.com/zaCX5fEglf — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 30, 2023

“I don’t even know who you are, bro!” Rodgers exclaimed.

“I don’t know who the fuck you is either,” Ward retorted.

“Oh you don’t?” Rodgers asked before the officials separated the pair.

The very next play Rodgers threw an impeccable touchdown pass to standout receiver Garret Wilson.

Here’s a cool view of Rodgers TD pass to Garrett Wilson 🏈 pic.twitter.com/s3PELZHuut — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) August 27, 2023

Rodgers immediately sought out Ward following the pass, slamming his helmet against the big linebacker’s, saying, “Don’t poke the bear bro. I never heard of you bro, never heard of you.” (RELATED: ‘Would Mop This Bum’: Aaron Rodgers Wants To See COVID-19 Vaccine Debate Between RFK And Peter Hotez)

Afterwards, Rodgers gleefully recounted his verbal victory with his teammates, saying, “Then I gave him a line that’s un-come-back-with-able. I said ‘I don’t even know who you are.’ Then he said, ‘I don’t know who you are.’ I said ‘bullshit.'”

Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers earlier this year, is a decorated veteran of the game, hauling in a number of accolades in his 18-year career, including four regular season MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP.