Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Undergoes Anesthesia For 11 Hours To Get Gargantuan Tattoo

…and this is exactly why I don’t have any tattoos.

In order to get a gargantuan tattoo on his left leg, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent anesthesia for an astounding total of 11 hours, according to multiple reports via KSBY.

News of Prescott‘s tattoo was revealed back in the spring, but the factoid about his sedation is just now coming out.

Taking up most of Prescott‘s right leg, the tattoo pays tribute to multiple people, including his brother Jace, who died of suicide in 2020, and his mother Peggy, who passed away from cancer in 2013. Prescott also honored all-time sports greats Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali and Kobe Bryant. The piece also features Daffy Duck doing the signature touchdown celebration of Dak.

“People are gonna think it’s crazy and it is crazy,” said Prescott to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I get that. But I’m crazy. That’s my point is I am. I know I am. I’m not afraid of nothing.”

My Giants are getting annihilated right now by a guy who needs anesthesia to get a fucking tattoo https://t.co/fi2Lo4L9XC — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 11, 2023

Andres Ortega, the artist behind the tattoo, shared the visuals on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andres Ortega (@ortega_ink)

What on earth?

Over the years, I’ve been back and forth about getting tattoos. And then I see stories like this, which make me grateful that I don’t have any. I can’t stand the fact that tattoos are a cultural fad in today’s society, and now it’s ratcheted up to the point where people are undergoing anesthesia to get them and for 11 hours at that.

And don’t get it twisted. This is coming from a guy with some pretty good damn ideas for ink. I just don’t want to be lumped in with these sensitive guys out here nowadays, the same ones who think they’re tough just because they have some permanent drawing on themselves, but had to get something to assist with the pain. Poor babies. (RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals Bench Joe Burrow After Career-Worst Performance)

The weakness is real, man. And just like that, I’m back to not wanting a tattoo.

I get what Dak was trying to do, but the anesthesia thing makes it so cringe. Let’s do better.