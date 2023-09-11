RFK Jr. Names The Three Major Corporations He Thinks Control The World And How They’re Screwing Us

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled-down on claims that three major corporations are destroying America during a Saturday interview on “The Tim Dillon Show.”

RFK Jr. seems to be the only 2024 presidential contender who wants to take on the globalist elites attempting to eradicate the fundamental right to American freedom. And for some reason, no one is taking him seriously.

While chatting with comedian-savant Tim Dillon, RFK Jr. doubled down on his analysis of BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, whose leadership have made it almost impossible for young Americans to buy homes. As it becomes more difficult to own a property, the quality of career growth and family formation declines nationally.

“Three giant companies, BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard … who all own each other …” RFK Jr. explained. “They’re the biggest companies in the world. Rich, and they … own, I think they own 88 percent of the S&P 500 … and now they’ve decided they’re going to buy every single family home in America. They’re on track now to control, to own the corporate control of 60 percent of the single family homes in America within six years.”

These three companies operate under some type of shell corporation, RFK Jr. continued, and the purpose of their massive housing buy-up is to advance the Great Reset, and enact the will of the World Economic Forum. “You will own nothing, and you will be happy,” is the WEF’s Great Reset motto, and it’s coming to fruition right under our noses.

I was contacted by the corporate communications team at BlackRock in September, who claimed that “BlackRock is an active investor in the U.S. real estate market, but we are not among the institutional investors buying single-family houses.”

I asked Alexander Williams, BlackRock’s rep, to clarify whether they engaged in home purchases through shell and shadow corporations, and to prove that all claims made by RFK Jr. were false. He stopped responding — so you tell me who is the more trustworthy and believable person in this debate? (RELATED: RFK Jr. Claims DNC Created New Rules To Steal Votes From Other Candidates)

For what it’s worth, I can’t vote. And I have yet to find any evidence that any politician, from any party, is actually a good person. But at least RFK Jr. is pointing at the real problems in America, those who are causing them and what we can do to stop things from getting worse.