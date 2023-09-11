‘Vastly Out Of Touch’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Biden, Harris Over ‘Gross’ 9/11 Memorial Behavior, Calls For New Leadership

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday for downplaying the importance of commemorating the 9/11 terror attacks.

Fox News host Jesse Watters pointed out that the White House sent the vice president to a New York City 9/11 commemoration in lieu of Biden. Watters said that Harris was laughing and smiling during the somber event, and that the current White House occupants cannot read the room. (RELATED: SUZANNE DOWNING: Joe Biden’s 9/11 Alaska Trip Is A Slap In The Face To The State — And The Nation)

Gabbard said that she visited the 9/11 site earlier in the day, and felt moved by the “grief and mourning” of the visitors. She claimed that the overwhelming emotion felt on the site was incredibly “palpable.”

“Joe Biden’s absence was also very palpable,” she said.

She added that it was “deeply offensive” that the president “chose to turn his back” on Americans by not showing up to the memorial site.

“It’s insulting beyond words,” Gabbard said.

“You can see the picture playing out very clearly before our eyes,” Gabbard said in reference to the upcoming 2024 presidential election. She commented that former President Donald Trump tends to draw very large and enthusiastic crowds, whereas Biden is “very difficult to understand” when he tries to speak publicly.

She then blasted Biden and Harris as being “vastly out of touch with the American people.”

She stated that the Democrats are misguided in their insistence that their biggest problem is messaging, instead suggesting that they aren’t paying sufficient attention to the struggles and challenges of everyday Americans.

“Now is the time for new leadership,” Gabbard pleaded.

Watters called Harris “tone-deaf” for “cackling” at the site of the 9/11 memorial. Gabbard concurred with Watters’ assessment, calling Harris’ behavior “gross.”

Biden visited the Joint Base Elmendorf-International Airport (JBER) to participate in a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the tragic terror attacks. The Biden administration faced further criticism after spokeswoman Adrienne Watson praised Saudi Arabia’s investment into Biden’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure on Twitter. Most of the hijackers responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks were from Saudi Arabia, Sky News reported.