You’ll Get Chills Watching Bush At Ground Zero, Yankee Stadium During 9/11 Aftermath

It’s hard to forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, but as time goes on, we begin to forget the sense of camaraderie and patriotism that seeped through America for weeks in the aftermath of the deadly attacks. While we remember those who lost their lives in the attacks, and those who died in the wars that followed, let’s also remember how America came together.

Then-President George W. Bush visited Ground Zero three days after the horrific attack, speaking to firefighters who put their lives on the line to clean up the city. Bush walked atop the remains of the World Trade Centers surrounded by dozens of firefighters and spoke, in that moment, to the world.

“I want you all to know–” Bush began before someone said it was hard to hear. (RELATED: REPORT: Pilot, Flights Attendants Say 9/11 Hijackers Targeted Fifth Plane)

“I can’t go any louder,” Bush joked. “I want you all to know, that America today, America today, is on bended knee in prayer for the people whose lives were lost here, for the workers who work here, for the families who mourn. This nation stands with the good people of New York City, and New Jersey, and Connecticut as we mourn the loss of thousands of our citizens.”

“George, we can’t hear you!” someone is heard screaming from the crowd.

“I can hear you, the rest of the world hears you, and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” Bush said, delivering perhaps his most memorable line as president.

The crowd then broke out into “USA!” chants.

Former Pres. George W. Bush spoke to first responders at Ground Zero three days after 9/11: “I can hear you, the rest of the world hears you, and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”#NeverForget #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/HENXJHdufK — Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera (@KMCabreraFL) September 11, 2023

Bush again visited the Big Apple to throw out the first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series just weeks later as the city struggled to move forward.

Bush stepped up to the mound met with roaring cheers and threw a perfect strike.

But perhaps the most symbolic part of the game was the group of fans who held a sign that read “USA Fears Nobody Play Ball!”

More than a first pitch. pic.twitter.com/NNYqE9YjAJ — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2018

We will never forget.