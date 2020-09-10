Watch George W. Bush’s 9/11 National Geographic Special On The 19-Year Anniversary Of The Terrorist Attacks

Friday marks the 19-year anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

As we all know, that fateful day 19-years-ago changed the world forever when Al-Qaeda attacked America. Two planes hit the World Trade Center, another hit the pentagon and one went down in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers heroically took it back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In 2011, former President George W. Bush gave a lengthy straight-to-camera interview about what was going through his head as he grappled with the situation.

If there was ever a time to watch the National Geographic special, it’s right now.

I watch that documentary at least once a year. Sometimes after I have a few drinks and I feel like taking a walk down history lane, I’ll fire it up.

Once I hit the play button, I’m always locked in and I never pause it.

It’s truly incredible to sit back and think about how fast things changed for Bush and America on that day. He was in a classroom in Florida, and all hell broke loose.

What was supposed to be an easy day turned into the opening stages of a war that we’re still fighting today. It’s heartbreaking on so many different levels.

We’d always be wide to remember that in this country, we will never cower to those who seek to destroy us. We’ll fight to the last man if necessary, but we’ll never quit.

That’s not the American way. The American way is to hold the line and pay any price that’s necessary to do it. The 9/11 attacks is a sad and blunt reminder of that fact.