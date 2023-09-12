Reality Stars Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Officially Call Off Wedding After Ending Engagement: REPORT

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke reportedly called off their wedding after ending their yearlong engagement.

The Summer House actors announced the cancellation of their fall wedding ceremony in Mexico, apologizing for confusion or inconvenience in a letter to family and friends obtained by People.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Radke wrote. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Officially Cancel Wedding After Calling Off Engagement (Exclusive) https://t.co/puPvKLAjie — People (@people) September 11, 2023

Radke reportedly said “false narratives and misunderstandings” made the situation “all the more painful.” He shared that he is “crushed” and Hubbard is “devastated” by how their engagement broke off, acknowledging their prospective guests’ money and time commitment, per People.. (RELATED: Michelle Yoeh Marries Ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt After 19-Year Engagement)

“I don’t take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans,” Radke wrote, according to People. “I’m sorry again this has become such a mess. Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl.”

Hubbard celebrated her bridal shower at a New York City restaurant with her Summer House co-stars in August. She shopped for a wedding dress at Kleinfeld Bridal in July, People reported.

Radke proposed to Hubbard in Aug. 2022 while filming season 7 of Summer House after dating for less than a year, according to the outlet. They reportedly met while filming season one of the series, and co-stars thought the two got engaged too fast.