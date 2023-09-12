Marijuana Delivery Driver Sues Nelk Boys After Prank Goes Horribly Wrong

A marijuana delivery service driver is suing famed YouTube pranksters, the Nelk Boys, after a fake meth lab prank caused the driver “severe physical and emotional injuries,” TMZ reported.

Nicholas Aliff arrived to a warehouse Nelk dressed to look like a meth lab in 2021 to deliver marijuana. Nelk hired an actor to play a cop and pretend he was arresting the driver for involvement in the fake meth lab. When Aliff became aware of the hoax, he became irate, screaming, “I will fuck you guys up!” Nelk’s security then restrained him.

Aliff put the fake cop in a headlock, at which point Nelk‘s security placed Aliff into a headlock.

“Fuck that shit! I’m fucking suing your asses!” Aliff can be heard screaming in the video. It now appears he’s doing exactly that.

Aliff is suing the pranksters and their security for assault and battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress, TMZ reported. (RELATED: 7 YouTube Pranks That Went Horribly Wrong)

Aliff, who appeared to initiate the physical contact in the video, can be heard screaming expletives, calling the pranksters “subhuman motherfuckers.”

The Nelk Boys, who have interviewed former-President Trump on camera twice, did not respond to questions for comment at the time of publication.