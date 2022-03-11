As Trump Predicted, YouTube Deletes ‘Full Send Podcast’ Interview

Former President Donald Trump said during a Wednesday interview with the “Full Send Podcast” that the segment would likely be taken down. YouTube removed the interview Thursday citing “misinformation.”

During the interview, the former president discussed various topics, such as foreign policy issues in Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine and the 2020 election. At one point, Trump said to the hosts that the interview would likely be taken down.

“Let’s see what happens when they take it down,” he said.

YouTube swiftly deleted the video — which had reportedly massed over 5 million views — the following day, according to “Full Send Podcast” co-host Kyle Forgeard. (RELATED: Twitter Is Suspending Accounts That Post Donald Trump’s Statements From His Website)

YouTube’s reason for removing the video was due to conversations about “false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election,” which is “not allowed on YouTube,” according to Forgeard.

The Daily Caller reached out to YouTube for comment on the removal of the video. The company responded in an email with the following statement:

“We removed this video for violating our election integrity policy, which prohibits content containing false claims that widespread fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. We allow content with sufficient educational, documentary, scientific or artistic context, which the video we removed did not provide.”

In an interview with Fox New host Sean Hannity, Trump spoke about his most recent cancellation Thursday.

Trump just shouted us out on live tv pic.twitter.com/un3W08HnwA — NELK (@nelkboys) March 11, 2022

So crazy for donald fucking trump to be mentioning the NELKBOYS! pic.twitter.com/e6JJEHuWjW — KYLE (@KyleForgeard) March 11, 2022

During the interview on the “Full Send Podcast,” Trump also hinted that a 2024 presidential campaign was highly likely.