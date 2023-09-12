‘Projectile Vomiting’: Eleven 13-Year-Old Teens Rushed To Hospital After Birthday Lunch Ends In Food Poisoning

A group of Long Island teenagers were sent to the hospital Saturday, suffering from apparent food poisoning after dining together in the same Hibachi restaurant, multiple outlets reported.

The 11 teens, apparently sickened by improperly stored rice according to the Suffolk County Health Department, were “projectile vomiting” inside and outside of Kumo Sushi Steakhouse in Stony Brook, New York, Fox News Digital reported.

The children, unlike their parents who ordered sushi, all ordered different hibachi dishes. Some ordered beef, some chicken and some vegetables. But all of their meals included rice, one parent told Fox.

“The common denominator seemed to be the rice,” said Arial Arias, whose daughter was celebrating her birthday at Kumo.

“We didn’t get sick from the sushi — they all got sick from the hibachi,” said Arias. “It was like the opposite of what you would have thought,” she told Fox.

Health Department officials suspect a bacillus cereus bacteria outbreak. Also known as “fried rice syndrome,” the bug can proliferate when cooked rice is kept at room temperature and not refrigerated, according to the Food Poisoning Bulletin. (RELATED: Poisonous Mushroom Meal Allegedly Kills 3 Family Members, One Person Under Investigation)

“That really, really short timeframe, less than an hour, combined with the fact that the health department is concerned about how cooked rice was stored, really point towards a bug called bacillus cereus,” food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange told Fox.

A total of twenty eight people were sickened and at least 13 were hospitalized, reported News 12 Long Island.

The restaurant has received 15 violations from Suffolk County’s Health Department, per News 12.