Actor Jonathan Majors Breaks Up High School Girl Fight At In-N-Out: REPORT

Famous actor Jonathan Majors stepped in to break up a fight between two high school girls in an In-N-Out restaurant on Monday, according to reports.

Reporters caught up with the actor a few hours after the brawl as he was walking to his car in West Hollywood, as documented in a video posted by TMZ. The incident reportedly unfolded near a Hollywood high school, where Majors stopped at the local In-N-Out for a bite to eat only to find himself in the middle of the altercation between two young women, according to TMZ.

Majors didn’t have any insight as to what sparked the fight between the two students and said he stepped in to break up the scuffle because he wanted to make sure everyone was safe, according to TMZ.

He noted that he did not know either of the girls, and when pressed for more information, the famous actor described their physical altercation as “a school fight,” per the outlet.

Majors wasn’t sure whether the girls sustained any injuries during the ordeal but said he was “hoping” both were ok, according to the TMZ video.

He also offered a final message for the girls involved, telling them to “stay cool,” as seen in the video. (RELATED: New Video Shows Reality Star Shoving Cops, Going On Profanity-Laced Rant)

Majors is currently in the midst of a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested in March for assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and assault, after she alleged that the actor slapped her when they were in a taxi, according to TMZ.

He has maintained his innocence and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.