New Arrest Video Shows Reality Star Shoving Cops, Going On Profanity-Laced Rant

Newly surfaced arrest video shows reality television star Joseline Hernandez getting physical with police officers who took her into custody in South Florida in June.

The newly released bodycam footage was shot moments after the “Love and Hip Hop” star allegedly beat up Big Lex during the Mayweather and Gotti III’s exhibition fight. Hernandez can be seen shoving police and resisting arrest, video obtained by TMZ shows.

WATCH:

Members of the Sunrise Police Department had barely entered the room when Hernandez began shouting at them. “I don’t want no white man touching me,” she can be heard saying. Herandez then told an officer to “shut up, bitch,” according to the TMZ video.

Her tirade continued with more shouting and swearing. Hernandez then launched what appeared to be a cell phone at one of the police officers, and gave another cop a shove, which immediately triggered a response, video shows. By that time a number of police had entered the room she was in, and they promptly began to try to handcuff her.

Hernandez continued to shout racial and homophobic slurs at the police as she struggled and attempted to squirm away from them as they put her in cuffs, the video shows. (RELATED: WWE Star Calls Police Officer An A**hole In Arrest Video)

Joseline Hernandez Shoves Cops, Hurls Slurs on Body Cam from Big Lex Brawl https://t.co/z3XMyha5QE — TMZ (@TMZ) July 11, 2023

The police attempted to walk her out of the room properly, but the reality television star threw herself down on the ground.

Two officers proceeded to take hold of one of her legs, while two others grabbed her from behind. They eventually got her outside and into an awaiting police vehicle.

She was arrested on 4 charges including trespassing and battery, according to TMZ.