Fox Replays John Kennedy Reading Pornographic Kids Books — It’s The Longest Censorship Bleep You’ve Ever Heard

Fox News included an unusually long censorship bleep during a Wednesday segment as the “Outnumbered” panel reacted to a clip of Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy reading sexually explicit children’s books aloud.

Kennedy read excerpts from the books “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, both of which contain pornographic material and LGBT messages and are targeted at school-aged children. The passages read by Kennedy were so sexually explicit that Fox News had to almost completely censor the clip.

In the excerpt from “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” the narrator graphically describes sex between two men, including putting “lube on” and beginning to slide into another character “from behind.” The narrator then describes how he “pulled out” and kissed the other character as he “masturbated.” (RELATED: ‘I Put Some Lube On’: John Kennedy Reads Aloud From Pornographic Kids Books At Senate Hearing)

“He got on top and slowly inserted himself into me. It was the worst pain I think I have ever felt in my life. Eventually I felt a mix of pleasure and pain,” the excerpt continued.

Kennedy then read an excerpt from “Gender Queer,” which described the narrator’s lesbian partner fantasizing about strap-on sex.

“I can’t wait to have your cock in my mouth. I’m going to give you the best blow job of your life. Then, I want you inside of me,” the excerpt reads.

Kennedy pressed Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and left-wing activist Cameron Samuels on whether parents should have a say in which books are available for their children in school libraries. Giannoulias said “random parents” should not have the right to have books banned from libraries and should “not have the ability” to challenge the inclusion of LGBT topics.

Republican-led states such as Florida have banned “Gender Queer” and other sexually explicit books from school curricula as Democrats throughout the U.S. have fought to allow children to be exposed to these books. Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill in June that would have banned pornographic content from school classrooms.