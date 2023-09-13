Hunter Biden Sues Former Trump Aide Who Created Public Database Of Laptop Archive: REPORT

Hunter Biden is reportedly suing a former aide to former President Donald Trump who collected and published data allegedly obtained from one of the younger Biden’s abandoned laptops.

Biden’s lawyers allege in the 14-paged lawsuit that former aide Garrett Ziegler violated laws against fraud and hacking and further allege that his team manipulated and altered some of the data, according to Business Insider. The lawsuit only specifies that Ziegler altered photos of Biden appearing nude, per the outlet.

The suit is seeking relief for an alleged Violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and a Violation of the California Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, according to BI. It includes a demand for a jury trial, the outlet noted.

Ziegler denied manipulating any of the data except for redacting explicit images and said no hacking had occurred, per Business Insider. He also denied the lawsuit’s allegations that his team hacked “an encrypted iPhone backup,” saying they accessed the iPhone backup through a code found on the laptop’s keychain app, the outlet reported.

Hunter Biden has sued former White House aide Garrett Ziegler. He calls Ziegler “a zealot who has waged a sustained, unhinged and obsessed campaign” against him. Lawsuit here: https://t.co/pyu1i8jIHb — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) September 13, 2023

He added that the lawsuit is “not worth the paper it’s printed on,” according to Business Insider.

Ziegler told BI he got the data from former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who he said got the information the Delaware laptop shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, who Hunter Biden is also suing. Giuliani provided the New York Post with information from the laptop before the 2020 election.

The Post’s story was mislabeled as Russian disinformation and suppressed on social media.

The lawsuit alleged that ten people are responsible for the alleged hacking, BI reported.

The Daily Caller and numerous other media outlets have used Ziegler’s database.