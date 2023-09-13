Liberals React To Possible Biden Impeachment

Liberals on the streets of Washington, D.C., reacted to a possible impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Watch what D.C. Liberals think of House Republicans launching an impeachment inquiry into Biden after they said evidence has shown that he knew or had involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The president repeatedly denied ever talking to his son about his foreign business deals.

Watch what the liberals told the Daily Caller’s Joel Gibbons in the newest “Man vs. Street.” (RELATED: Liberals Believe In Second Chances…Except When It Comes To Donald Trump)