These Are The Biggest Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter’s Foreign Influence Peddling

President Joe Biden spread falsehoods during the 2020 presidential campaign about his knowledge of his son Hunter Biden’s lucrative foreign business dealings and the contents on Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

Joe Biden repeatedly insisted he had no knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings and attempted to discredit Hunter Biden’s laptop contents, claims the House Oversight Committee and subsequent media reports proved false.

BREAKING: House Oversight released a new memo showing the Bidens took millions from Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakh oligarchs. The committee has found more than $20 million in payments from foreign partners to the Biden family and its associates @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HrJAXD3ysp — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 9, 2023

Joe Biden said he “never discussed” business with his son

“I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” Joe Biden said at an August 2019 campaign stop in South Carolina, Politico reported. “And what I will do is the same thing we did in our administration. There will be an absolute wall between personal and private [business interests] and the government,” he added. (RELATED: Trump Was Right Again And Again About Biden Family’s Foreign Business Dealings)

Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Devon Archer, testified to the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden spoke with his son’s business partners over 20 times. Archer specifically recalled a spring 2014 dinner with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and a spring 2015 dinner with Vadim Pozharskyi, an executive with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Baturina wired $3.5 million to a shell company owned by Biden and Archer in February 2014, according to bank records disclosed by House Oversight. Burisma was paying Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month to sit on its board when Joe Biden met Pozharskyi, according to House Oversight.

Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev, who wired Hunter $142,300 in April 2014 to buy a sports car, also attended the dinner with Baturina, House Oversight discovered. Rakishev’s close political ally, then-Kazakhstani Prime Minister Karim Massimov, attended the 2015 dinner with Pozharskyi.

Hunter Biden and Archer met with Kazakhstani government officials in June 2014 to facilitate a potential business deal with Burisma, Chinese business partners and the Kazakhstan government, according to House Oversight. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Used Secretive PR Firms To Put Spin On Wikipedia Pages, Emails Show)

Archer told House Oversight the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma and kept the firm in business. He recalled Burisma’s December 2015 board meeting in Dubai, when Hunter Biden “called D.C.” because of pressure from Pozharskyi and Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky. Archer was unable to confirm whether Joe Biden was on the other end of his son’s phone call.

Archer told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson after his testimony that it was “categorically false” to claim Joe Biden was not aware of his son’s business dealings. In addition, Carlson shared a personalized letter Joe Biden wrote to Archer in 2011 in which Joe apologized for not being able to meet his son’s business partner.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley released the transcript of an FBI interview with Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker. In the interview, Walker said Joe Biden met with his son’s Chinese business associates at energy firm CEFC in May 2017, shortly after Joe Biden’s vice presidency ended, according to Shapley’s testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee. Shapley confirmed Joe Biden’s CEFC meeting during public testimony to the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees.

Archer also testified that Joe Biden had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate, Jonathan Li, in Beijing, China. Then-Vice President Biden later wrote a letter of recommendation for Li’s daughter’s college application, according to Archer’s testimony.

A separate FBI FD-1023 form provided by a confidential source contains allegations of a bribery scheme involving Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Mykola Zlochevsky. The confidential source claimed Zlochevsky bragged about bribing Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each to get rid of then-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Archer told Carlson that Shokin was considered a “threat” to Burisma’s business. Archer also recalled a raid on Zlochevsky’s property overseen by Shokin in early February 2016. Then-Vice President Joe Biden called then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Feb. 11, 2016, White House archives show. (RELATED: Here’s The Fake Name Joe Biden Used To Schedule A Discussion With Ukraine’s Former President)

Shokin submitted his resignation letter later that month, and Ukrainian parliament removed him in March 2023, the Kyiv Post reported in March 2016. Joe Biden spoke to the Council on Foreign Relations in September 2016 and described the role he played in getting Shokin removed from his post.

“You remember last year I was authorized to say we’d do the second tranche of a billion dollars,” Joe Biden said. “And [Poroshenko] didn’t fire his chief prosecutor. And because I have the confidence of the president, I was there, and I said: ‘I’m not signing it. Until you fire him, we’re not signing, man. Get it straight. We’re not doing it.'”

Joe Biden said Hunter Biden never made money from China

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about — what are you talking about — China. I have not had it,” Joe Biden said during an October 2020 presidential debate against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. “The only guy that made money from China is this guy. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.” (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Office Devised Talking Points On Burisma Executive Right After Hunter Biden ‘Called D.C.,’ Emails Show)

Hunter Biden and his associates received payments from CEFC, whose former chairman Ye Jianming was linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and Chinese energy firm State Energy HK, according to a 2020 Senate report, IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler and bank records released by the House Oversight Committee.

State Energy HK transferred $3 million in payments to Rob Walker’s personal LLC, bank records from House Oversight show. Walker directed the payments from State Energy HK to LLCs owned by Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.

Shapley disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee a threatening text Hunter Biden allegedly sent to a CEFC business associate in July 2017 while Joe Biden was purportedly in the room. House Oversight also released a text Hunter allegedly sent to a CEFC associate in which the first son bragged about how the Bidens are “the best” at getting what CEFC wants. CEFC paid $100,000 to Hunter Biden’s shell company, Owasco P.C., the next day, according to House Oversight.

Hunter Biden and another CEFC associate formed business entity Hudson West III to receive payments from CEFC, the Senate report found. Biden made nearly $1 million from Hudson West III and $664,000 from CEFC in 2017, according to his proposed guilty plea with the Department of Justice (DOJ), which fell apart in late July.

Ziegler confirmed the payments from State Energy HK and CEFC during his July testimony in front of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees. Ziegler said Hudson West III brought in a total of $3.7 million for everyone involved. Ziegler and Shapley have both accused DOJ prosecutors of giving the president’s son special treatment by slow-walking and obstructing the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee has found more than $20 million in payments to the Biden family and its associates from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates.

Joe Biden said Hunter Biden’s laptop contents were Russian disinformation

“Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, he’s accusing me of, is a Russian plan,” Joe Biden said later in the October 2020 debate. “They have said that this has all the characteristics — four, five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage.”

NEW: @GOPoversight is demanding records of then-vice president Biden’s communications about Ukraine and Burisma, including Joe’s aliases, emails with Hunter and his business associates, and drafts of Joe’s Dec. 2015 speech to Ukraine’s parliament @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/eIHFawIjhO — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 17, 2023

The president’s comment was based on a letter written by 51 former intelligence officials who falsely labeled the Hunter Biden laptop archive a “Russian information operation” after Twitter and Facebook censored the New York Post’s reporting on the laptop’s contents ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken orchestrated the letter, former CIA official and signatory Michael Morrell testified to the House Judiciary Committee. Morrell said one reason he signed the letter was to help Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

Hunter Biden’s laptop contents have been verified by the Daily Caller News Foundation, The New York Times, The Washington Post and CBS News. Biden’s lawyers appeared to admit the laptop’s data was real in a February letter to the DOJ urging a criminal investigation into Delaware repairman John Mac Isaac, who eventually turned over the contents of the computer after Biden left it in his repair shop.

Joe Biden said Devon Archer’s testimony was “not true” during an Aug. 9 confrontation with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. The White House has repeatedly said Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.