‘Everybody Would Feel The Same Way’: Stars Of Iconic Movie, Band Reveal Whether They’d Consider Another Sequel

The cast of “Mamma Mia!” and the band that inspired the Broadway and film adaptions, ABBA, revealed whether or not they would be willing to make a third installment of the hit franchise.

Speculation has surrounded a third installment in the series, picking up where the success of the second film, released in July 2018, left off.

“I dare you to show me one person who doesn’t want a third Mamma Mia!” Amanda Seyfried, who plays lead character, Sophie, told Vogue.

Meryl Streep who plays Donna, the matriarch of the film, has also expressed her support to a third film saying, “I’m up for anything. I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there.” Streep’s character was revealed to have passed away before the events of the second film and is only shown in flashbacks. “I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died,” Streep added.

“Benny and Bjorn always say there aren’t enough songs, but the joy of Mamma Mia! is how you reimagine some of those classics that we already did in the other films. Plus, ABBA have just put out a brilliant new album—’I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ would be perfect in a Mamma Mia! movie,” producer Judy Craymer told the outlet.

Before “Mamma Mia!” was introduced to Broadway in October of 2001, the band members of ABBA were not initially convinced it would be a good idea to undertake.

“I thought the radio might play our music every now and then—perhaps in connection with Eurovision or other disco hits from the ’70s. But I thought ABBA was dead. Maybe not into oblivion, but forgotten, like so many other groups of that era. ABBA was frowned upon so much in the ’80s that it was almost uncomfortable,” ABBA co-founder Björn Ulvaeus said, Vogue reported.

“We thought ABBA would never be heard from again when we disbanded in 1982,” Benny Andersson, another ABBA co-founder, stated, the outlet noted.

Although another sequel has not been officially confirmed, everyone seems onboard with the project. ABBA even renewed the public’s interest by releasing a new album in September of 2021 called “Voyage.” (RELATED: Famous International Pop Group Reunites After 40 Years, Announces New Album And Tour)

“Judy knows where to find me if they wanna have a third go around. I think everybody would feel the same way if she said, ‘I have a story, I have the script.’ We’d all do it in a heartbeat,” Pierce Brosnan said.