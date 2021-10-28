ABBA Reunion Is Over After Announcing New Album, Tour After 40 Years

ABBA fans will not be happy to learn the band’s long-awaited reunion is over after announcing a new album and tour for the first time in 40 years.

“This is it,” 74-year-old ABBA member Benny Andersson told The Guardian in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Performs At NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Andersson made the comments at the same time he talked about how great it was making music together again was and how they don’t ever plan to do it again.

“It’s got to be, you know,” he added, the piece noted. “I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

Their new album “Voyage” comes out Nov. 5 and there will still be a tour, but might not be exactly what people are expecting when Abba Voyage opens in May 2022 at the Abba Arena, London.

“So we literally filmed ABBA, then [choreographer] Wayne McGregor took all their movements and extended those movements into younger body doubles, so you’ve got the soul of ABBA in these younger bodies, and we blend them all together, but it’s not in 3D,” film director Baillie Walsh told the outlet.

“They gave me this building where we would do a live concert that isn’t holograms, that people are going to want to come to again and again, with a flat screen,” the director added.

However, when pressed if that’s what fans should expect, Walsh said they didn’t want to reveal what it would be like and said fans are just going to have to come and see it for themselves.

The band first broke up in 1982.