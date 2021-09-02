ABBA Reunites After 40 Years, Announces New Album And Tour

The hugely popular Swedish pop group ABBA definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when it announced that after 40 years they had reunited and a new album is coming.

“ABBA ARE BACK with ‘Voyage,’ a brand new album and revolutionary concert,” the group captioned their post on Instagram about the new music due out Nov. 5, according to their website. The post was noted by Rolling Stone magazine.

“Listen to two brand new songs now and pre-order ‘Voyage’ from the official store for first access to tickets,” the post added. “For more info, link in our bio. #ABBAVoyage #ABBA.”

The post included a video that contained two new songs and the group sounded just like they did before they left. Check it out! (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

In a second post, members of the group talked about how they ended up getting back together and what working on this album was like after all this time. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Performs At NPR’s Tiny Desk)

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project,” Benny Andersson shared. “If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat.”

“Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun, and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it!” Anni-Frid Lyngstad shared. “I’m so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same.”

“It’s been a while since we made music together,” the band shared in a statement to the outlet. “Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors. We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters.”

The band turned down a 1 billion dollar offer to get back together in 2000.

ABBA fans will be excited to learn that along with the new album, the group has shared it will be doing a digital concert in London come spring 2022, the outlet noted. Tickets go on sale Sept. 7.