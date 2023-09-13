Colombian Mayoral Candidate Promises To End Corruption With Video Showing Half-Naked Women Twerking

A mayoral candidate in Colombia has garnered international attention with a viral video showcasing two twerking women as he vows to put an end to corruption.

Roger Suarez, a mayoral candidate in the city of Plato appears in a campaign video seated behind two bikini-clad twerking females. “Everyone who reaches the mayor’s office ends up degenerating,” Suarez states in Spanish in the video. “I’m not up for that. Old – yes. Stubborn – no,” he declares before a still featuring his campaign information appears on the screen. (RELATED: Twerking Rhode Island State Sen. Unveils New Campaign Material)

A mayoral candidate in Plato, a town on Colombia’s Caribbean Coast, released a campaign video pushing away two half-naked women twerking, in an attempt to prove he won’t be swayed by corruption once in office. pic.twitter.com/2lId1Vf2mV — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) September 13, 2023

In less flashy videos posted to Facebook, Suarez can be seen greeting residents of his community, declaring “Plato is waking up. It’s Our Time.” In another video post, Suarez thanks those around him who have supported him through his candidacy.