Colombian Mayoral Candidate Promises To End Corruption With Video Showing Half-Naked Women Twerking

Screenshot/Public/AssLatAm

Gretchen Clayson Reporter
A mayoral candidate in Colombia has garnered international attention with a viral video showcasing two twerking women as he vows to put an end to corruption.

Roger Suarez, a mayoral candidate in the city of Plato appears in a campaign video seated behind two bikini-clad twerking females. “Everyone who reaches the mayor’s office ends up degenerating,” Suarez states in Spanish in the video. “I’m not up for that. Old – yes. Stubborn – no,” he declares before a still featuring his campaign information appears on the screen. (RELATED: Twerking Rhode Island State Sen. Unveils New Campaign Material)

In less flashy videos posted to Facebook, Suarez can be seen greeting residents of his community, declaring “Plato is waking up. It’s Our Time.” In another video post, Suarez thanks those around him who have supported him through his candidacy.

“I want to thank God first for his blessings, to all my family, my wife, my children, to our political leader Representative Ana Monsalve – thank you for your support,” Suarez states. “My total gratitude to my advisors, my respect and love to all our supporters and friends to all!!!!! Thank you very much from the heart; it is a big step in the democratic exercise, the registration of my candidacy for the Mayor of Plato Magdalena today is a reality, with pride we will raise the flags of our Colombian Democratic Party. I’m Roger Suarez, your candidate and next Mayor of our beautiful municipality Plato Magdalena,” the posting reads.