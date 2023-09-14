Fox News Announces Lawrence Jones Will Be New ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host

Fox News’ Lawrence Jones confirmed Thursday he will join “Fox & Friends” as a new co-host.

Jones will co-host the morning show with Fox News anchors Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to be able to do it,” Jones said on “America’s Newsroom.”

“Fox has given me this incredible opportunity to just grow,” he continued. “I mean, starting here at 20 years old and working my way up, and people like you [Dana Perino] and Bill [Hemmer] and Sean Hannity, who’s been an incredible mentor to me. It’s a dream come true to join as a co-host, I’m gonna learn so much from all of them that have been doing it for years, and I’m also excited about still having an opportunity to still go out there into America and cover the stories that matter to them.”

Jones currently hosts the Saturday program “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” from 9 to 10 p.m. He also works as an enterprise reporter throughout the week, according to his bio on Fox News’ website. Jones joined Fox News in 2018 and became known for his “man-on-the-street” segments highlighting issues facing local communities.

He frequently appears on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s primetime program, “Hannity.” (RELATED: Lawrence Jones Sticks It To Gun Grabbers Who Say Constitution Wasn’t Written For Blacks: ‘The Second Amendment Is Mine Now’)

Jones reported live from Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He also hosted a one-hour primetime weekend special called “One Nation,” discussing race relations in the U.S. through the lens of civil rights, religion and policing.