Chair Of Activist Org That Bailed Out BLM Rioters Arrested For Fentanyl Possession

Valentina McKenzie, who chairs the left-wing Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), was arrested in late August for fentanyl possession.

Mckenzie was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department on Aug. 31 for fifth-degree possession of a dangerous drug. She also faces misdemeanor charges for possessing an open package of marijuana in a motor vehicle, according to Alpha News. (RELATED: Authorities Charge Man With Murder After Minnesota Freedom Fund, Backed By Kamala Harris, Helped Bail Him Out)

“The Minnesota Freedom Fund can confirm that MFF board chair Valentina McKenzie was arrested on Thursday, August 31st, in Bloomington. No charges have been filed. Out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time,” Minnesota Freedom Fund communications director Noble Frank said in a statement, Alpha News reported.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

The Minnesota Freedom Fund is an organization that aims to “end oppressive jailing” by paying cash bail for people who cannot afford to do so. The fund gained notoriety during the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd when the organization received donations to help post bail for protestors who had been arrested for rioting.

The organization has received backing from Vice President Kamala Harris.

MFF has bailed out people accused of sexual assault including a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 16-year-old niece. The fund also helped bail out six men accused of domestic violence between June and August of 2021.

One man who was twice bailed out by the MFF was arrested again and faces three new felony charges, and a woman accused of stabbing her aunt with a knife was also bailed out by the organization.