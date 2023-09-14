Vikings Or Eagles? Ravens Or Bengals? Dolphins Or Patriots? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 2 Picks

Another round of the NFL — I’m game!

It’s incredibly hard to pick early-season games, especially in Week 1, and on top of that, it was pretty chaotic. I mean, damn, did you expect Joe Burrow to only throw for 82 yards? Who the hell had the Lions beating the Chiefs?

And I don’t even want to talk about the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets’ upset over the Buffalo Bills.

But despite all of the insanity, I managed to walk away with a winning 9-7 record when the smoke cleared.

We’re only just a few hours away from the official kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, which means it’s time for yours truly to unleash my predictions for the entire campaign and my picks for Week 1. Let’s get it! Here’s my latest from the @DailyCaller: https://t.co/AuemFIk8E1 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) September 7, 2023

I’ll take it considering that Week 2 will be another tough slate of games to pick, and there’s a few factors for that.

After Week 1, a lot of teams will be riding off emotion heading into this weekend with plans of vengeance, which sparks up more aggressive play and intensity on the gridiron, resulting in upsets. You also have the fact that some of these flashy teams in Week 1 will be back to reality in Week 2, which makes games difficult to pick because you have to work around the “we don’t who these teams truly are” element. And go ahead and throw the rivalry impact in the mix as well.

The biggest games in Week 2 is the AFC East rivalry matchup between my Miami Dolphins (who were absolutely magnificent last week) and the New England Patriots, another division (AFC North) rivalry contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals and this week’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles — which isn’t a rivalry, but I’m intrigued. (RELATED: Colorado Or Colorado St.? Tennessee Or Florida? LSU Or Mississippi St.? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAAF Week 3 Picks)

Needless to say, get your popcorn ready. It’s gonna be another wild week. Let’s get it!

ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 2 PICKS

(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)

Thursday — Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO): Eagles (-6.5)

Sunday — Sept. 17

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Packers (-1)

Packers (-1) Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Bills (-8.5)

Bills (-8.5) Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Bengals (-3.5)

Bengals (-3.5) Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Lions (-5.5)

Lions (-5.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Chargers (-3)

Chargers (-3) Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Chiefs (-3.5)

Chiefs (-3.5) Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Colts (-1)

Colts (-1) San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): 49ers (-7.5)

49ers (-7.5) New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Giants (-5.5)

Giants (-5.5) New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Cowboys (-9.5)

Cowboys (-9.5) Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Broncos (-3.5)

Monday — Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2): Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+): Browns (-2)

SEASON RECORD: 9-7