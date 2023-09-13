Colorado Or Colorado St.? Tennessee Or Florida? LSU Or Mississippi St.? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAAF Week 3 Picks

Who’s ready for another weekend of college football?

I know I am, especially after how last weekend went for my Miami Hurricanes getting a huge 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M to take us to a 2-0 start this season. That was a pick I was happy to get wrong, not that I needed it anyways considering I had a fly 21-2 record with my Week 2 predictions.

The other pick that I got wrong was the game between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama, with the Crimson Tide getting upset by the Longhorns, 34-24 (I’ll forgive myself for this one). While on the flip side, I had the Washington State upset over No. 19 Wisconsin.

Needless to say, it was a grade A week for me, and I’m ready to take this momentum into Week 3.

And speaking of Week 3, what’s the forecast this weekend?

In terms of heavyweight matches, we don’t have any, but we do have some intriguing games to keep an eye on with my biggest four being the in-state rivalry between Deion Sanders’ Colorado and Colorado State, the two SEC battles between Tennessee-Florida and LSU-Mississippi State, and then we have Washington at Michigan State with the scandal surrounding Spartans head coach Mel Tucker. (RELATED: Texas Or Alabama? Nebraska Or Colorado? Texas A&M Or Miami? Andrew Powell Makes His College Football Week 2 Picks)

Not the biggest week in terms of entertainment, but it’s college football regardless, and here’s who I got for the victory!

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 3 PICKS

(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)

Thursday — Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET (ACCN): Miami (N/A)

Saturday — Sept. 16

No. 3 Florida State at Boston College, 12:00 p.m. ET (ABC): Florida State (-26)

Florida State (-26) No. 7 Penn State at Illinois, 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Penn State (-14.5)

Penn State (-14.5) No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State, 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): LSU (-9.5)

LSU (-9.5) No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri, 12:00 p.m. ET (SECN): Kansas State (-4.5)

Kansas State (-4.5) Weber State at No. 12 Utah, 2:00 p.m. ET (PAC12): Utah (N/A)

Utah (N/A) Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock): Notre Dame (-34.5)

Notre Dame (-34.5) South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS): Georgia (-27.5)

Georgia (-27.5) No. 10 Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Alabama (-32)

Alabama (-32) San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1): Oregon State (-24.5)

Oregon State (-24.5) No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Oklahoma (-27.5)

Oklahoma (-27.5) Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): North Carolina (-7.5)

North Carolina (-7.5) Northwestern at No. 21 Duke, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACCN): Duke (-19)

Duke (-19) Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN): Iowa (-28.5)

Iowa (-28.5) Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State, 4:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Ohio State (-29)

Ohio State (-29) No. 8 Washington at Michigan State, 5:00 p.m. ET (Peacock): Washington (-16)

Washington (-16) Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State, 5:00 p.m. ET (PAC12): Washington State (N/A)

Washington State (N/A) North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA, 5:00 p.m. ET (PAC12): UCLA (N/A)

UCLA (N/A) No. 11 Tennessee at Florida, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): Tennessee (-6.5)

Tennessee (-6.5) Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET (BTN): Michigan (-40.5)

Michigan (-40.5) Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET (SECN): Ole Miss (-18)

Ole Miss (-18) Wyoming at No. 4 Texas, 8:00 p.m. ET (LHN): Texas (-28.5)

Texas (-28.5) Hawai’i at No. 13 Oregon, 8:00 p.m. ET (PAC12): Oregon (-38)

Oregon (-38) Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado, 10:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): Colorado (-23.5)

SEASON RECORD: 21-2