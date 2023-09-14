‘One Common Possible Motive’: Jonathan Turley Breaks Down ‘Conspicuous’ Elements Of Hunter Indictment

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said that what Hunter Biden was not charged with in a three-count indictment was “conspicuous.”

Biden was indicted by a federal grand jury in Delaware on charges of illegally possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs and for making false statements in the course of purchasing the firearms. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would move forward, with Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri leading the probe into business dealings involving Hunter Biden. (RELATED: Turley Says Biden May Make Crucial Mistake In His Son’s Indictment That Could Ruin His 2024 Chances)

WATCH:



“It’s conspicuous, as you’ve noted, as Chairman Comer noted, as to what was not charged. They were giving out FARA charges against Trump officials with great speed and alacrity. You know, they hit Paul Manafort with charges based on the same facts,” Turley told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “What the media is ignoring is these uncharged crimes do have one common possible motive. When you don’t declare yourself a foreign agent, when you don’t declare income, when you create these questionable international transfers, all of them can be effectively succeed in hiding that trail.”

“If you declare income, you got to say where the income came from. If you declare yourself a foreign agent, you have to explain what you’re doing for foreign governments and if you create this labyrinth of accounts through different shell companies and through different banks, it makes it hard for people to see those transfers,” Turley continued. “All of that fits a unified theory of an influence peddling scheme that involved potential criminal acts so I think it’s rather obvious that the one outlier, the gun charge, is the only thing that has been charged.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

“We may see charges down the road, but these charges were established, in my view, years ago,” Turley said. “They could have made these charges years ago. Instead they’re allowing some of those charges to expire. The tax charges, for example, were allowed to expire even though according to these whistleblowers the Department of Justice had the ability to extend the statute of limitations.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

