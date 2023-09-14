Slurp Up Those Pumpkin Spice Drinks At Your Own Risk, America

Just in time for pumpkin spice season, a video went viral Wednesday showing how much sugar and toxic sludge goes into a Dunkin Donuts Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee, and it’ll make your heart explode just watching it.

There are so many things we all do to make our bodies that little bit more toxic. Whether it’s consuming fast food, treats and cigarettes, or skipping a workout when things get too busy, all of us do a little disservice to our bodies every day.

I just didn’t realize how big of a disservice a casual seasonal coffee could really be. One man, who goes by the handle @FlavCity, took it upon himself to detail just how grotesque these things can be, and shared an video online showing all of us how to avoid basically mainlining sugars and whatever else into our arteries with a morning pick-me-up.

“My friends, this is a pumpkin swirl frozen coffee. Who the f*ck thought it was a good idea to put this thing on the menu, because this drink has 185 grams of sugar in here,” he then pulled out another Dunkin Donuts cup, and showed exactly how much sugar that is. (RELATED: Food Security Isn’t Being Tracked, According To Scientists. Here’s Why That’s A Huge Issue)

“It’s 146 teaspoons of sugar,” he continued, noting that it was the equivalent of eating 14 glazed donuts. And it turns out there isn’t even any pumpkin in the drink! “It’s artificial flavors,” @FlavCity points out. Each drink is roughly 930 calories and 194g of carbs. “If America runs on this, we’re f*cked,” he concluded. And I totally agree.