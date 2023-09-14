Sean Penn Says If He’d Been President He Would’ve Committed War Crimes To Avenge 9/11

Sean Penn said he would have committed war crimes to avenge the 9/11 terrorist attacks if he had been president at the time in an interview published Wednesday.

Penn criticized the way the terrorist attacks were handled and said if he was in a position of power, he would have taken matters into his own hands by handling the situation very differently. He candidly expressed his views during an interview with Variety, knowing that his proposed approach would not have been backed by anyone in the White House. (RELATED: ‘I Want Your Daughter’: AI Was Creepy Enough Already, But Sean Penn Just Made It A Billion Times Creepier)

“If I have to go to prison, I’ll go, but I’m going to kill them. I’m killing everyone that did this. But only them. And we know where the fuck they are,” Penn told Variety.

“I’d have let White House counsel know that they are on vacation,” he went on to say.

BREAKING: Legendary actor Sean Penn brutally destroys Donald Trump and anyone who plans on voting for him in 2024 — and mocks the now infamous mugshot of the disgraced ex-president. In a new interview with Variety, Penn bluntly stated that it would be “awful, embarrassing,… pic.twitter.com/REpuLTH12e — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time Penn lent a strong voice in the political realm. He flew to Baghdad in 2002 and scorned the motives for the war, suggesting it mainly benefitted U.S. business, according to The Guardian.

Penn has also publicly trolled former President Donald Trump, as well as anyone who supports or votes for him.