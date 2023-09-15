‘Not Getting…The Real Threat’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Dems For Flip-Flopping On Migrants After They Come To Blue Cities

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Democrats on Friday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle” for changing their tune on illegal migrants once they arrive in liberal cities.

Gabbard took the Biden administration to task for their lack of effort to strengthen the border between the United States and Mexico. Gabbard said that it’s obvious that the Biden administration doesn’t “care about securing this country.” She also added that the Biden administration doesn’t care about the wellbeing of the American people who are being “negatively impacted” by unfettered migration.

“People all across the country are being impacted by these unprecedented levels of illegal immigrants crossing the border, and it’s the cartels and the human traffickers are the ones who are benefitting and profiting from all this,” Gabbard said. (RELATED: NYC’s Migrant Crisis Could Cost More Than Trump’s Border Wall Estimates)

“It is an open border policy,” Gabbard continued.

She said that despite the insistence of high-profile Democrats that the border is secure, “everybody coming across the border knows that it’s not, and that they can get away with this.”

Gabbard said that the country should revert back to the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, which required certain illegal migrants at the border to stay in Mexico until their official court proceedings. (RELATED: Angry New Yorkers Drown Out AOC, Jerry Nadler During Chaotic Immigration Presser)

“We’ve got to back to the policy of actually securing our borders, whether through physical or electronic means. And congress and the administration have to work together to fix these broken asylum laws,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard then responded to a clip of Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass who said that, although her city embraces immigrants, she is “fearful that any day, planes could start coming.”

“They’re not getting, obviously, the real threat that is occurring right before our eyes,” she said, blaming the migrant influx on Biden’s administration.

She lamented that blue cities are already suffering from problems of homelessness and poverty. These cities, Gabbard said, already have “stressed” welfare nets and cannot afford to handle unlimited migration.

Liberal cities such as New York have faced an onslaught of illegal migrants sent from the southern border. Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has even floated the idea of placing illegal migrants into “private residences.” Adams delivered an impassioned speech in early September, saying that the migrant crisis will “destroy” New York City if the issue does not improve.