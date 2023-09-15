EXCLUSIVE: Jim Justice Endorses House GOP’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry

West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for Senate in 2024, endorsed the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Friday, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the House GOP’s investigations have provided sufficient evidence to move forward with an impeachment inquiry over Biden’s involvement with his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings. Justice, the current frontrunner in the Republican Senate primary, commended McCarthy’s move in a statement exclusively shared with the DCNF, and rushed to the defense of former President Donald Trump, who has acquired four indictments.

“What has been done to former President Donald Trump is unacceptable in every way,” Justice told the DCNF in a statement. “The approach of an impeachment inquiry that the House of Representatives is taking is the appropriate course. Americans deserve to know the truth about President Biden and his family’s business dealings.”

The impeachment inquiry will enable House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky to continue their investigations into the Biden family, and allow them to obtain documents like the president’s bank records.

Justice endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in late July on Twitter along with a video message. (RELATED: West Virginia Dems Support GOP Governor More Than Joe Manchin Ahead Of Likely Senate Matchup: POLL)

“The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden,” Justice wrote. I support President Trump and firmly believe he will be our nominee and be re-elected as our next President.”

Justice, backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, is leading GOP Rep. Alex Mooney in the Senate primary by over 30 points, according to a Research America poll released Sept. 1. The governor would beat incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has yet to announce a run for reelection, by 13 points, while Mooney would lose by 4 points.

Manchin is currently weighing whether he wants to seek another term, run for president as a third-party candidate with No Labels or retire from politics entirely. If the senator, who has held the seat since 2010, runs for either position in 2024, it will likely not be with the Democratic Party.

Trump, the White House and McCarthy did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

