McCarthy Says GOP Will Subpoena 9 Biden Family Members

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News that nine Biden family members will likely be subpoenaed as part of the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

McCarthy announced Tuesday that Republicans would move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden, saying there is enough evidence from both the House Judiciary and Oversight committees to move forward. The basis of the inquiry alleges Biden was involved in influence-peddling with his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

McCarthy told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that Republicans want to use the inquiry to get to the bottom of why Biden used pseudonyms as vice president and why there are emails showing Biden and his son Hunter were both on an email regarding a call with the then-president of Ukraine.

"Are there plans to subpoena any other family members? Because according to the Republicans, family members accepted money from —" Bartiromo asked.



“Well, it looks to me like nine Biden family members got money. I want to see bank statements. I think they’d have to come before us to answer the questions,” McCarthy said. The Speaker said the inquiry gives Congress the legal ability to get bank and credit card statements and force Biden family members to answer questions.

The White House has pushed back against the inquiry, sending a letter to news executives on Wednesday saying it is “time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies.” The letter said the inquiry should “set off alarm bells for news organizations.”