‘Do Not Cooperate’: James Comer Says Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Is Sending A ‘Message’ To Whistleblowers

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky accused Hunter Biden’s lawyers of engaging in “witness intimidation” after they sued the Internal Revenue Service.

Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service Monday, claiming his personal tax information was illegally released as a result of the testimony from whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler. Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing. (RELATED: ‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: Rep. Nancy Mace Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got)

“The whistleblowers have protected whistleblower protection. Democrats in Congress used to care about that. They use to file bills and pass bills to encourage whistleblowers to come forward,” Comer told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “That’s exactly what the two brave whistleblowers did who testified before my House Oversight Committee. But what we are seeing now in real life form is witness intimidation by the Biden legal team.”

“They want to send a message to any other potential whistleblowers out there, do not cooperate with this House Oversight Committee, this investigation, or we will sue you and see that you are liable and have to pay out your entire life savings for simply telling the truth,” Comer continued.

Shapley and Ziegler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“If Joe Biden wants to do what he said he was going to do when he ran for president and be the most transparent president in America, he can comply with our simple request,” Comer said. “If he’s innocent, then he will make us look bad. But instead of complying with our request, and be transparent with his personal finances, he set up a war room in the White House. He is suing whistleblowers who have bravely come forward to tell the truth about how their credible investigation was obstructed and they continued to do everything in their power to obstruct this investigation.”

