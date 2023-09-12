‘It Would Blow Your Mind’: GOP Rep. Says Biden Could Have ‘Opened A Bakery In Beijing’ With Money Hunter Got

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Tuesday that the amount of money paid out to members of President Joe Biden’s family from foreign sources “would blow your mind.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry would move forward, with Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri leading the probe into business dealings involving Hunter Biden. “Joe Biden could have opened a bakery in Beijing with as much dough as he and Hunter received from Communist China,” Mace told Fox News host Jesse Watters. (RELATED: ‘This Deserves To Be Investigated’: Nancy Mace Rips FBI For ‘Stonewalling’ Congress To ‘Protect The Biden Family’)

WATCH:



Mace said on Aug. 14 that the money paid to the Biden family was in excess of $50 million.

“I mean, his children and grandchildren had a lot of money from communist China and if he did nothing wrong, if he didn’t sell out his country, then he should give us the bank records and we wouldn’t have to do it this way.”

The House Oversight Committee released bank records on Aug. 9 showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luhzkov until his death in 2019. The House Oversight Committee identified roughly $20 million in payments to the Biden family.

“That’s why the bank records are so important. It will prove out all these allegations. I mean, the amount of money that we’re talking about, Jesse, is astronomical,” Mace said. “It would blow your mind if you could see what we’ve seen in the SARS reports and the bank records will prove whether this happened or not but as you said there are text messages, there are emails, there are witnesses, there are whistleblowers.”

“The American people deserve the truth and, quite frankly, Jesse, the vast majority of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved and did something wrong,” Mace added. “Let’s prove it through the bank records.”

