‘Qualities Of Youth’: Gavin Newsom Defends Biden’s ‘State Of Mind,’ ‘Absolutely’ Endorses Harris

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts about President Joe Biden’s mental state and Vice President Kamala Harris’ job performance during a Monday interview with Dana Bash.

Bash asked Newsom if he believed that Biden’s advanced age should give voters a “reason to be concerned.” (RELATED: Biden Allies Say It Would Be Racist For Gavin Newsom To Run In 2024)

“Voters have every right to be concerned,” Newsom said. “I remember Bobby Kennedy said it best, what the world needs are the qualities of youth, not a time of life, but a state of mind. A quality of imagination.”

“I couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time. I mean that,” Newsom added, calling Biden’s administration a “masterclass.”

“There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective,” he added.

“And you think he’s gonna be able to convince the American people that he has the vitality to handle a second term?” Bash chimed in later.

“It’s about bringing a team together,” Newsom responded.

Bash later brought up that former Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused answer if Kamala Harris is the “best” person to be Biden’s running mate. Bash asked Newsom the same question.

“Of course she is,” Newsom said. “Biden-Harris administration. Masterclass in terms of performance,” he said, citing bipartisan deals on infrastructure, guns, and the debt-ceiling. “The answer is absolutely.”

Bash also pressed Newsom on the allegations that Hunter Biden looped his father in on his business deals.

“Do you see anything inappropriate there?” Bash asked.

Newsom said that he doesn’t know enough about the details of Hunter’s business dealings to draw a conclusion. He said that many people across many industries often try to leverage their family connections for personal benefit.

“That’s hardly unique. I don’t love that anymore than you love it or other people I imagine love that. We want to see a lot less of that, but an impeachment inquiry? Give me a break,” Newsom said.

Newsom refused to answer whether the president should be publicly defending his son amid his various scandals. He said that the president is taking the “right approach” by not intervening in the Department of Justice’s investigation into his son.

“With respect, I can’t answer that. That’s for the president to answer,” Newsom said.

Newsom has faced rumors over whether he will declare a bid for the 2024 presidency, amid concerns about Biden’s age and electability. Harris has suffered from low popularity levels during her stint in the White House, adding more fuel to the speculation. Newsom has also agreed to debate Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.