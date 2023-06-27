Kamala Harris Reaches Lowest VP Net Favorability Rating In NBC Poll History

Vice President Kamala Harris earned the lowest vice-presidential favorability rating in NBC News poll history with a net-negative rating of -17.

Among respondents in a 1,000-person June 2023 NBC poll, 32% had a positive view of Harris and and 49% had a negative view of her, including 39% who had a “very negative view,” according to NBC News. Harris’ favorability was lower than that of former vice presidents Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Dick Cheney and Al Gore, according to NBC. (RELATED: Has Biden World Anticipated The Kamala Harris Effect For 2024?)

The Biden administration has made efforts to shore up Harris‘ favorability among voters by prominently displaying her on the reelection campaign website and having her focus on issues that are popular with the party’s base, including infrastructure and abortion. Despite low favorability ratings, most Democrats would be comfortable with Harris taking over the presidency in Biden’s place if he were unable to complete a second term, a June Suffolk/USA Today poll found.

Tomorrow will mark one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—and Vice President Harris and I are not giving up the fight to protect reproductive rights. Tune in as we deliver remarks with abortion rights groups.

https://t.co/NpiFwXeFIm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 23, 2023

Pence hit a -4% net rating in 2019, Biden hit +4% in 2010, Cheney had a +23% rating in 2003 and Gore had a +15% rating in 1995, according to NBC.

The NBC poll found that 43% of voters approve of Biden’s job performance and 53% disapprove for a net approval rating of -10%.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

