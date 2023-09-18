‘Whenever It Rains, It Pours’: Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Dealt With Divorce Amid Parents’ Declining Health

Gisele Bündchen opened up in an exclusive interview with People published Monday about the challenges in her life nearly a year after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old, famous for her stellar modeling career, spoke with People Magazine about the emotional toll of ending the marriage while simultaneously grappling with her parents’ declining health. The family’s relocation to Tampa Bay, Florida, for Brady’s final NFL seasons, followed by a move to Miami after the separation, added to the year’s difficulties, she said.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” the supermodel said. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.” (RELATED: ‘Breakups Are Never Easy’: Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid About Divorce From Tom Brady)

