‘Whenever It Rains, It Pours’: Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Dealt With Divorce Amid Parents’ Declining Health

Gisele Bündchen opened up in an exclusive interview with People published Monday about the challenges in her life nearly a year after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady.
The 43-year-old, famous for her stellar modeling career, spoke with People Magazine about the emotional toll of ending the marriage while simultaneously grappling with her parents’ declining health. The family’s relocation to Tampa Bay, Florida, for Brady’s final NFL seasons, followed by a move to Miami after the separation, added to the year’s difficulties, she said.
“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” the supermodel said. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.” (RELATED: ‘Breakups Are Never Easy’: Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid About Divorce From Tom Brady)
Amid the tumults of the post-divorce life, Bündchen revealed that she found solace in meditation and daily exercise. Bündchen, who recently joined Gaia Herbs as a wellness ambassador, emphasized the role of nutrition in her life, noting its importance in supporting her mental and physical well-being. The celebrity also authored her debut cookbook and gave up alcohol in this period to improve the quality of sleep.
“I think if I didn’t have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would’ve been very hard,” Bündchen said. “And I think we all can relate to that, because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life.”
After wrapping up the final year of homeschooling, Bündchen enrolled her children — Benny (13) and Vivi (10) — in a school, where the kids are now making new friends. Benny attended his first football practice, sporting the No. 12 jersey like his father. Vivi joined the school swim team and continued to pursue her dream of becoming a professional horseback rider, prompting Bündchen to purchase a horse farm for the child to practice, the outlet noted.
“I think, for me, success means that I have raised children who have right values. You know what I mean? Because then, whenever I’m ready to leave, I know I have left something behind that is beautiful and that is an asset versus something different,” the supermodel told the outlet.