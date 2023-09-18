‘Crossed The Line’: Legendary Golfer Details Tragic Reason He Won’t Be Betting This NFL Season

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson announced on Monday that he won’t be betting on football in the upcoming season.

Mickelson has been maintaining his silence after writer Billy Walters exposed his gambling addiction in a book that was published last month, according to Golf Digest. However, Mickelson broke his silence in a lengthy statement through his social media.

“Most of you will enjoy this football season with moderation while having lots of fun and entertainment,” Mickelson said in written statement. “The fantasy leagues will provide banter amongst friends and money won or lost betting won’t affect you.”

“I wont be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn’t any fun at all. The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm.”

Mickelson revealed that throughout his gambling addiction, he’s been told, “You’re here but you’re not with us.” (RELATED: Phil Mickelson Tells Epic Story About Golf’s Most Famous Course, And He Has The Receipts To Prove It)

“After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I’m now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace,” he continued. “I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”