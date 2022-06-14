Phil Mickelson Reacts To PGA Tour Suspension After Joining LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has responded to being suspended from the PGA Tour.

The golf superstar recently jumped ship from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, and that resulted in the former organization suspending him. How does he feel about the situation? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he thinks he’s done more than enough to earn the right to choose what he wants to do.

Mickelson told the media the following Monday, according to ESPN:

So I think it’s been pretty public that I’m suspended [from the PGA Tour] along with a bunch of other players, so it would be only speculative going forward. I am going to play the LIV events. I am going to play the British Open, but anything other than that would be pure speculation. I don’t know how this is all going to play out. My preference is to be able to choose which path I would like, one or the other or both. I feel that I gave as much back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf that I could throughout my 30 years here, and through my accomplishments on the course I’ve earned a lifetime membership. I intend to keep that and then choose going forward which events to play and not.

This is the kind of drama that has finally made golf super interesting for casual fans. This is what the sport needs and it needs it right now.

I barely pay attention to golf, but ever since LIV Golf started poaching the best players in the world, I’ve been locked in.

Now, Mickelson is on the record hitting back after being suspended for joining the Saudi-backed league. Embrace the chaos! Embrace the carnage!

The reality of the situation is shockingly simply. The PGA Tour doesn’t pay nearly as well as LIV Golf, and players are leaving in order to get the bag.

I’m not endorsing playing for a Saudi-backed organization, but let’s not sit here and pretend that sports organizations are pure and righteous. We all know that’s not true.

Mickelson took the cash, and he really doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. He damn sure shouldn’t kiss the feet of the PGA Tour to keep people happy. Count your cash and move on!