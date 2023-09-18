Suspect Arrested In Ambush Murder Of Sheriff’s Deputy

A suspect in the ambush and murder of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday after surrendering at his home following a lengthy standoff.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, described as a “coward” by Sheriff Robert Luna, finally submitted to arrest when deputies deployed a chemical agent at his house, CNN reported.

Surveillance video from outside LASD Palmdale station shows Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s patrol car pull up to a red light, then a black car pull up beside. The deputy’s car rolls fwd slightly as black car speeds off. The murderers had to know about the cameras but didn’t care. pic.twitter.com/h4nZ1WmEu1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 17, 2023



Video shows the suspect’s vehicle, what appears to be a 2006 to 2012 dark gray Toyota Corolla, drive up next to Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s car on Saturday, according to CNN. Salazar allegedly shot Clinkunbroomer while he was sitting in his patrol vehicle outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q around 6:00 p.m. He was found unresponsive in the vehicle and transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, where he was declared dead.

“Community members came forward with information that led homicide detectives to identify the suspect and the vehicle used in the murder of Deputy Clinkunbroomer,” Luna said, per CNN. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputy Killed, Another Hospitalized In Alleged Eviction Notice Shooting)

Luna initially urged the public to come forward with information regarding the incident, believing that “somebody knows something,” CNN noted. He also said the attack on the 30-year-old deputy appeared to be targeted, but that the reason remains unclear, per the outlet.

“Service was running through his veins,” Luna wrote in a Facebook tribute to his department’s fallen deputy. “He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and was committed to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member.”