Michigan State Launches Process To Fire Mel Tucker Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations: REPORT

We have some major developments out of East Lansing.

Michigan State University has informed their head football coach Mel Tucker that they have the “intent to terminate” his contract for cause, doing so in a letter Monday that cites “a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination,” according to ESPN.

In a five-page letter from athletic director Alan Haller, Michigan State delivered the notice that details what the school views as “unprofessional and unethical behavior.”

Following sexual harassment allegations emerging last weekend in news reports, Tucker was suspended without pay, while an independent investigator hired by Michigan State in January has been examining the allegations since then.

Brenda Tracy, who is a prominent sexual assault awareness speaker, filed a sexual misconduct complaint in December 2022 against Tucker.

She alleges that Tucker made advances towards her that were unwelcome, this taking place after she was hired to speak about sexual misconduct, as well as her experience being a survivor of rape, to the Spartans football team. Tracy also claims that Tucker masturbated without consent while on the phone with her in April 2022, and while Tucker admits to masturbating, he issued a statement last week where he said it was featured in a consensual intimate relationship.

Michigan State has announced it has begun the process of firing coach Mel Tucker for cause. pic.twitter.com/FTYpTMvDhW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 18, 2023

I’m not really sure what to believe for the simple fact that this whole situation is cloudy as hell, but I will say … if the allegations against Mel Tucker are true, what a way to throw away $79 million (how much he’s got remaining on his contract). (RELATED: Oil Tycoon-Linked SMU Raises Over $100 Million In Just One Week To Prepare For ACC Move)

Rough, just rough.