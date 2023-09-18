Restaurant Ordered To Close A Second Time After ‘Accumulation Of Dead Rodents’ Found During Health Inspection

A restaurant was ordered to close for a second time Friday after an “accumulation of dead rodents” was found during a health inspection, Local 10 reported.

The Black Rock Bar & Grill was ordered to close after 10 violations were found at the Coral Springs establishment by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to Local 10. The restaurant was also shut down on June 20.

DIRTY DINING: 🍴 Dead rodents in traps and roach issues were just some of the violations found last week at restaurants across South Florida. https://t.co/tehNc4rkHL — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 18, 2023

Several rodents were apparently present along with 12 rodent droppings found by inspectors. Affected areas were sanitized and excrement was removed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Eric Adams Appoints Department Of Education Staff Member As New York City’s First Ever ‘Rat Czar’)

Food was found stored on the floor, including fries found on the ground in the freezer. Raw animal food was found mixed with ready-to-eat food, Local 10 reported. For example, shrimp was found over cooked pasta, prompting inspectors to move the seafood to the bottom shelf.

The temperature control for cold food was set at 54 degrees Fahrenheit, violating the 41 degrees Fahrenheit threshold for food safety. There were some food items lacking date marks, and other items were not prepared or portioned the day of the inspection, according to the outlet.

Employee behavior was also noted by inspectors, the outlet reported. An operator reportedly entered the walk-in freezer for a “quick chill” and could not identify the open date mark on a gallon of milk that expired on Sept. 6. Four gallons of milk were found inside of the hand washing sink at the bar area, which should only be used to wash hands.