Two Women Accused Of ‘Aggressively Swinging’ Baby Around ‘Like A Toy’ At Florida Bar

Two women are facing child abuse charges after allegedly tossing a baby in the air and allegedly flipping him upside down at a Florida bar while they were allegedly drunk Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported Brianna Lafoe, 19, and Sierrah Newell, 20, were intoxicated and behaved aggressively towards the baby, according to an affidavit reviewed by Local 10 Orlando. Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) arrested the women at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance.

THEY DID WHAT? Police accuse two Florida women of tossing a baby around “like a toy” at a bar. They say one of the suspects threatened to strike concerned onlookers with her crutches. https://t.co/kky8jgVlEj — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 18, 2023

A witness who recorded the incident confronted Lafoe, who allegedly responded with threats, while Newell, who was on crutches, threatened bystanders, per Local 10 Orlando. The women were reportedly treating the baby “like a toy,” allegedly tossing the child back and forth over four feet.

Police say the video they reviewed showed Lafoe “aggressively swinging” the baby and shaking him over hard concrete, Local 10 Orlando reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Mommy Vlogger Arrested After Allegedly Abused Child Climbed Out Of Window)

“It really breaks your heart to see a little one go through something like that,” Shawn Knapp, a manager at a store next door to where the alleged incident happened, told FOX. “That’s what we need in all communities, right? We need people to watch out for each other no matter what age.”

The infant was taken to the hospital for an X-ray, which revealed a potential broken arm, per Local 10.

Lafoe faces charges of battery and child abuse , while Newell is charged with child abuse, Local 10 reported. It’s unclear who the baby belongs to, and the investigation is still ongoing.

DBPD did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.