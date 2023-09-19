John Kerry And Top Chinese Diplomat To Co-Chair Climate Confab Put On By Left-Wing Megadonor

Biden administration climate envoy John Kerry and a top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official will attend a special climate summit spearheaded by failed Democratic presidential candidate and left-wing megadonor Michael Bloomberg, according to Axios.

The first-of-its-kind confab will be hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies in concert with the United Nations (U.N.), and will take place at the COP28 conference in Dubai later this year, Axios reported Tuesday. Hundreds of public officials, including governors, mayors, World Bank officials and business tycoons are expected to attend the event co-chaired by Kerry, his CCP counterpart Xie Zhenhua and others. (RELATED: ‘Incredible Job’: John Kerry Praises China For Using More Slave Labor-Made Green Energy)

Bloomberg, who has donated hundreds of millions backing Democratic causes and candidates, is expected to announce the event on Tuesday alongside COP28 president Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, according to Forbes and Axios. The confab will narrowly focus on climate initiatives at the local level, such as in city, state and regional governments.

“If we are going to avoid the worst impact of climate change, we have to move entirely off fossil fuels,” Michael Bloomberg says at #BloombergGBF. Follow for live updates ➡️ https://t.co/1XbpaL4v7x pic.twitter.com/Kgeu7pemSD — Bloomberg Originals (@bbgoriginals) September 25, 2019

“Cities are where the climate battle will largely be won or lost,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement to Axios. “Mobilizing and equipping local governments with the capacity and financing to accelerate climate action is necessary if we are to bend the emissions curve.”

Kerry has historically pleaded with China, the largest polluting country in the world, to agree to a variety of climate initiatives; most recently, Kerry traveled to Beijing in June to meet with a variety of CCP officials to address climate concerns, stating that “nothing will get in the way” of addressing the issue. The day before Kerry left Beijing, President Xi Jinping said that China will “never be influenced by others” on climate policy and said his country would address the issue in its own time.

“John Kerry is actually the Chinese Communist Party’s favorite person to deal with because John Kerry believes we need to cooperate with China when it comes to climate change,” said Republican Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher during an interview with Fox News.

After swiftly dropping out the the 2020 presidential race, Bloomberg was tapped by the U.N. to become Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, a position he held previously, prior to the race, according to Reuters. Bloomberg has worked on an international scale to promote climate initiatives and renewable energy, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Kerry and Bloomberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.