‘Get His A** In The Film Room’: Tom Brady Semi-Jokingly Gets After Shedeur Sanders For Flashy Lifestyle

I think we’re about to see Shedeur Sanders become even more elite.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been on top of the college football mountain this season with all the hype and superstar numbers he’s been putting up. In fact, some of his biggest fans are celebrities, and this includes football’s greatest of all time: Tom Brady.

The legend had both Shedeur and Deion Sanders — Shedeur’s father and Colorado head coach — on his “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday. And at the end of the 30-minute program, Brady kept it completely G with the 21-year-old after Deion asked him whether or not Shedeur should have a new Rolls-Royce.

“Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom? Like, a Rolls-Royce Phantom?” Deion asked about 27 minutes into the episode.

“It’s not a Phantom,” Shedeur interjected. “It’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.”

Brady then shot off his answer without hesitation, pleasing the older Sanders in a real moment with Shedeur.

“I think he needs to get his a** in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car and more time in the film room,” Brady said.

“Thank you, Tom!” Deion responded.

LISTEN STARTING AT 27:30:

Tom Brady is such a G, man.

It’s all love when it comes to the relationship between Tom Brady and Deion Sanders, and now Brady and Shedeur, but this was such a real moment from the GOAT. And the best part is that he did it in good spirits, semi-jokingly getting after Shedeur. Like, “I love you, man, and we can joke around about your fly car, but you still need to get into the film room, for real for real.”

Somebody told me “they were just joking around.” No, no … Tom and Deion were being serious, just doing it with love. (RELATED: Browns’ Nick Chubb Suffers Such A Nasty Injury That TV Refused To Show It Twice)

And I’m willing to bet Shedeur takes it to heart and pops even more. My man!