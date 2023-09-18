Browns’ Nick Chubb Suffers Such A Nasty Injury That TV Refused To Show It Twice

This is such a brutal football injury.

The Cleveland Browns have been slammed with a massive loss after running back Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a nasty hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chubb remained down on the ground, with the footage of the injury showing Fitzpatrick’s helmet slamming into Chubb’s knee around the goal line.

Chubb was carted off the field and taken to the locker room after being evaluated by trainers, who helped him get off the grass and onto a cart.

After being carted off, Chubb was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Man, I feel for Cleveland Browns fans.

Not only do they lose a superstar like Nick Chubb, but they lose him in fashion like that?

I mean, damn, that was so nasty that we could be looking at not just a season-ending injury, but potentially something that ruins a career. I hope to God that I’m wrong, but wow, nothing about that looked good whatsoever. (RELATED: New York Giants Lose Saquon Barkley For 3 Weeks After Ankle Sprain: REPORT)

Nothing but positive energy towards Nick Chubb. Stay strong, king.