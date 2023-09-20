Eric Clapton Helps Raise $2.2 Million For RFK Jr. Presidential Campaign

Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that rock legend Eric Clapton helped raise $2.2 million for his 2024 presidential campaign.

RFK Jr. shared the news via Instagram, adding that he is “deeply grateful” to Clapton “for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit” to a gathering hosted in Los Angeles. He accompanied the post with a photograph of himself and Clapton, with the latter looking extremely happy.

Fans of RFK Jr. also seemed really pleased with how things are going for his campaign. “Honestly I think the whole country is fed up with both sides and looking for a fresh start and this guy just might be it,” one person wrote in the comments.

Clapton is the latest in a slew of celebrities and tech moguls to endorse RFK Jr., who is currently polling at around 12 percent in the Democratic primary, according to the Real Clear Politics average. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Names The Three Major Corporations He Thinks Control The World And How They’re Screwing Us)

Since his initial announcement, RFK Jr. has managed to win the hearts and minds of such diverse figures as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and actor Woody Harrelson.

While outlets like Axios have tried to paint RFK Jr. as the “anti-vax” candidate — totally ignoring his extensive work and research in the field of vaccinations — it seems like public opinion is shifting positively to supporting this outlier candidate.